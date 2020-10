Due to the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, all those in need who wish to sign up for Christmas Assistance, needs to call The Dalles Salvation Army office at 541-296-6417 and ask to reserve an appointment time to sigh up. Documentation needed will be discussed during your phone call.

Appointment times are limited and will only occur on the following dates:

October 27

October 29

November 3

November 5

All sign up’s will be by appointment only. Call 541-296-6417.