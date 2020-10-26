Klickitat County Reports First School Case of COVID-19

Goldendale, WA, October 25, 2020 – The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Goldendale Primary School on October 23, 2020. The COVID-19 positive patient was tested and determined to be positive for COVID on October 23, 2020.

Goldendale Primary School has taken all standard precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their students safe. This includes: masking for students and educators as well as keeping desks and interactions six feet apart. Goldendale Primary School has had to date one case of COVID-19 to date.

Currently, the KCHD is investigating any and all close contacts or possible exposures related to this positive case. At this time, it appears that the outbreak was related to community transmission. Klickitat County has had a total of 222 COVID-19 cases to date.

“Klickitat County Health Department is actively looking into all close contacts of positive cases and will contact anyone that was potentially exposed. In the meantime, it’s important that we continue to wear face coverings when in public and stay home when we feel sick,” states Erinn Quinn, Director for Klickitat County Public Health.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. It is also highly recommended that the public avoid large gatherings and events even if they are hosted outside. Currently in Phase 2, the state recommendation is to not gather with more than five people outside your household per week and to wear a mask during that time.

If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.

About Klickitat County Public Health

Klickitat County Public Health is always working for a safer and healthier community. As the region’s public health leader and partner, we are committed to excellence through innovative programs, community partnerships and a fundamental dedication to promote and protect the health of all Klickitat County residents.