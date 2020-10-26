Hillsboro Oregon Resident Charged With Assaulting A Deputized Portland Police Officer

PORTLAND, Ore.—U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that a Hillsboro, Oregon, resident has been charged with assaulting a federally deputized Portland Police officer with the pointed end of an umbrella and interfering with law enforcement officers performing their official duties during a civil disorder event.

A federal grand jury in Portland has returned a two-count indictment charging Skyler Roy Rider, 18, with Civil Disorder and Assaulting a Federal Officer.

According to court documents, late on the evening of October 6, 2020 and into October 7, a crowd gathered and a march began at Elizabeth Caruthers Park located in the 3500 block of South Moody Avenue. The group walked to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on South Macadam Avenue. Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers observed many in the crowd carrying shields, wearing helmets, gas masks, and body armor. As the group marched towards the ICE building, support vehicles followed them as they blocked streets.

As the crowd arrived at the ICE building, people in the crowd were observed flashing lights in the eyes of Federal Protection Services (FPS) officers as they stood outside the ICE building. People in the crowd were observed throwing rocks at the FPS officers and at one point, someone in the crowd threw a flaming object onto the roof of the ICE building. Due to the criminal acts, FPS officers moved the crowd back towards Elizabeth Caruthers Park.

Later, the crowd again began marching towards the ICE building, blocking the streets. The PPB incident commander declared the event an unlawful assembly and the crowd was given multiple warnings over a loudspeaker to leave the area or face possible arrest, use of crowd control munitions to include tear gas. The crowd did not leave the area, but remained in the middle of the street. A PPB officer assigned to the Rapid Response Team, deputized as a U.S. Marshal to protect federal personnel and property during civil disorder events, observed a subject later identified as Skyler Roy Rider, holding a distinct blue and white umbrella, in a line of others blocking the street holding shields. The PPB officer determined there was probable cause to arrest Rider for disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. As the officer approached Rider to arrest him, Rider lowered the umbrella with both hands and forcibly jabbed the officer in the chest with the pointed end of the umbrella. The force caused the officer to gasp and curl over in pain. Rider ran from the officer and other officers came to assist and placed Rider into custody for assaulting a public safety officer.

Following the arrest of Rider, he was found to be dressed in all black wearing a gas mask and body armor. In his pockets were two water bottles. Video was later viewed by the PPB officer showing Rider throwing a water bottle at FPS officers earlier in the evening.

Skyler Roy Rider, made an initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie Russo, was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin on December 29, 2020.

The Portland Police Bureau and the FBI investigated this case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.