Halloween Fire Safety

Olympia – Scarecrows, jack-o-lanterns, paper ghosts, and dried cornstalks all show that it’s time for Halloween once again in Washington. Unfortunately, Halloween decorations can become truly scary if they catch fire. By planning ahead, you can help make this Halloween a fire-safe one.

· Use battery-operated candles, flashlights, or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns. They are safer than real candles and can prevent kids’ costumes from catching on fire.

· If you use real candles, place lit jack-o-lanterns out of the path of trick-or-treaters and away from flammable decorations like cornstalks and crepe paper.

· Show children how to stop, drop, and roll if their costume catches fire. Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.

· Make sure all smoke alarms in your home are working.

· Keep exits around your home clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.