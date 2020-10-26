Grand jury indicts murder suspect in downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Abdikadir Mohamed Osman is charged with allegedly causing the death of Shawn Fujioka.

The indictment in this case charges Osman with one count of murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of menacing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, it is alleged that Osman used a firearm to intentionally cause the death of Fujioka and that he used the firearm and intentionally attempted to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.

This investigation started on October 6, 2020 when Portland Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway. Paramedics transported Fujioka to the hospital where he died.

On October 15th, 2020, law enforcement located and arrested Osman in the 3600 block of Southeast 28th Avenue in Portland, Oregon.

The affidavit filed in this case that outlines the probable cause established remains under seal pursuant to the court’s order.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Osman is innocent unless and until proven guilty.