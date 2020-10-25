Truex bumped back in Texas, docked 20 points over spoiler

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has been sent to the back of the field for NASCAR’s Cup race at Texas and docked 20 points while crew chief James Small was ejected for a rear spoiler violation. The 2017 Cup champion and runner-up the past two seasons also was fined $35,000. The points deduction still leaves Truex seventh in the points standings going into Sunday’s race, but he’s now 51 points behind the cutoff line for the final four. Truex likely will need to win either at Texas or next week in Martinsville to qualify.