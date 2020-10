ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Phillips’ tying single with two outs in the ninth inning turned into a game-ending hit when the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the ball twice, allowing Randy Arozarena to stumble home as the winning run in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 8-7 victory in World Series Game 4. Walk-off homers are one thing, but a finish this wacky has only a few precedents in World Series history.