Utility Work to be done in The Dalles

Track Utilities has acquired a Lumen (CenturyLink) project to place some underground and aerial fiber optic cable. This fiber build starts at Perkins St and goes down 10th. We will cross 10th Street at Walnut St. Our project ends at Walnut St and W 7th St. The section going down 10th St and part of Walnut is placing an aerial cable. We will also be working on trenching down Walnut on the south side of the road in the soft surface in between 8th and 7th. There will be no impact to traffic while we are trenching. Below is some information about the job.

Start date will be on 10/27/20 thru 10/30/20. If work extends past this date I will update everyone on this email.

Starting on 10/27/20 we will take the road at 7am and end at 5pm.

I have attached our traffic control plan. No alternate route is needed. Flaggers will be moving traffic through work zone. Please keep in mind that this will be a moving operation.

Crew and Flaggers will be monitoring traffic and pedestrians to insure that our work zone is safe for the workers, traffic, and pedestrians.

If there are any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at tgilbert@trackutilitiesllc.com