Dodgers take 2-1 lead into Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers take a two-games-to-one lead into Game 4 of the World Series against Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers beat the Rays 6-2 Friday night as Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings. Justin Turner homered and doubled off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton, who was attempting to tie Orlando Hernandez’s record of eight straight winning postseason decisions.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urías starts Saturday night with a 4-0 record in the postseason. He has allowed just seven hits and two runs — one earned — in 16 postseason innings with three walks and 16 strikeouts. His 0.56 ERA leads the club.

Ryan Yarbrough is the likely starter for the Rays in what would be a matchup of lefties who were primarily starters during the pandemic-shortened regular season but have made more appearances out of the bullpen in the postseason. Yarbrough’s only decision was a win over Houston in his only postseason start in the AL Championship Series.