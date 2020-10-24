AP source: Raiders players test negative for COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the results tells The Associated Press that the Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game against Tampa Bay is on for now.

The person says all tests came back negative Saturday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts. The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played.