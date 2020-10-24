AP source: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.

Brown is nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty. He is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection would bolster an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for quarterback Tom Brady that includes tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.

Brown played one with game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.