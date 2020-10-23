Wyden Blasts Continued Attempts by Senate Republicans to Influence the Election with Bogus Allegations

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement in response to the latest shameless, unfounded and partisan investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and Finance Committee Republicans, targeting Vice President Biden:

“The Republicans continue to push bogus allegations in an attempt to influence the election instead of addressing our urgent national problems. I have seen no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden, and last night the Wall Street Journal confirmed the same. Hopefully the FBI can get to the bottom of this transparent effort to interfere in an election.”