Oregon reports 550 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 649, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 550 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 41,348. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (48), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (33), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (13), Marion (57), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (91), and Yamhill (23).

NOTE: Today OHA reported the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic. Preliminary data show this increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across the state.

Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down. OHA published new face covering guidance this week, which requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household. OHA has also asked Oregonians to rethink Halloween – avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, avoid costume parties with people outside their own households and wear a face covering, because a Halloween mask won’t protect against COVID-19.

“We all need to aggressively adhere to the face covering guidance and always wear a mask,” said Shimi Sharief, MD, OHA senior health advisor. “We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in Oregon and it’s on all of us to protect ourselves and each other.”

Oregon’s 647th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.12 and died Oct. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 648th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died Oct. 11 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 649th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died Oct. 18 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

