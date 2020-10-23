Keeping your credit profile healthy during a pandemic

Consumers, by and large, improved their credit profile during the pandemic. Helped by federal stimulus payments, expanded unemployment benefits, lender relief agreements and a shift in habits, Americans used less credit, paid down debt, made fewer late payments and improved their credit scores. But consumers’ financial health could be heading for a downturn as soon as support measures expire and with Congress unable to reach agreement on additional virus relief. Experts say consumers should take steps now to protect their credit and financial health.