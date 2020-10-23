Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler has seen third-quarter profit rebound as the company clamped down on costs and as auto sales surged following the coronavirus lockdowns. The company said it is raising its outlook for earnings for the year. The maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus. Third-quarter net profit rose to 2.16 billion euros, up 19% from 1.81 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago — and improving on a net loss of 1.9 billion euros from the second quarter. Sales revenue fell 7% to 40.28 billion euros.