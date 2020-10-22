Rays square series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series is tied at a game apiece after Brandon Lowe (low) broke out of a three-week slump.

Lowe homered twice and had three RBIs as the Rays downed the Dodgers, 6-4. He put the Rays ahead with a first-inning blast and added a two-run shot that made it 5-0 in the fifth.

Lowe was hitting just .107 this postseason, including an 0-for-4 performance in Game 1.

Joey Wendle laced a two-run double and a sacrifice fly for Tampa Bay, which bounced back from Tuesday’s 8-3 loss.

Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell had a no-hitter until Chris Taylor unloaded a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Snell followed that with a walk and another hit before leaving the game without a chance to pick up the victory.

Will Smith hit a solo homer in the sixth and Corey Seager did likewise in the eighth before the Rays’ bullpen closed it out. Diego Castillo struck out the only batter he faced to pick up the save.

Tony Gonsolin took the loss.

The series continues Friday.