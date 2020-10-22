Profit, revenue slump at Union Pacific, but volume improves

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s and revenue slumped by double digits, though the volume of shipments it handled rebounded from the previous quarter as the economy emerged from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year. The railroad earned $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share in the third quarter, down 12% from a year ago. Revenue fell 11%. Volume fell 4% compared with last year, a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20% as factories and businesses shut down with COVID-19 infections spreading in the U.S.