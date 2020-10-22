Coca-Cola recovery continues as it grows leaner in pandemic

The Coca-Cola Co. said it saw gradual improvement in the third quarter, as it turned its focus to emerging leaner from the global pandemic. Atlanta-based Coke said its revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion. That was well ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $8.4 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. It was also better than the 28% drop in revenue the company saw in the second quarter. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the company has accelerated a planned reorganization that will put more emphasis on fast-growing brands. Coke is retiring several underperforming products by the end of this year, including Tab diet soda.