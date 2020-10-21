Cantwell Announces $3 Million Grant to Port of Camas-Washougal for New 50,000 Square Foot Industrial Building

WASHINGTON DC – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced the announcement of a $3 million grant for the Port of Camas-Washougal to construct a new 50,000-square foot industrial building (“Building 20”) to be used as an industrial workspace by local manufacturing firms. The project, which is expected to create 130 jobs and spur $10.6 million in private investment, will help attract new business to the Port’s industrial park in Washougal, advancing local economic growth and development in the region.

“According to the Port, requests for space in the industrial park is at an all-time high, and the Port is unable to meet this demand. The Port of Camas-Washougal is home to 54 businesses which employ over 1,000 community members. For the past six years, it has maintained a 100% occupancy rate for nearly 350,000 square feet of industrial space. Development of 14% more space will allow the Port flexibility in the size of their leasable bays in order to maximize use of space by a variety of businesses,” Senator Cantwell wrote in a letter for support for the project in December. “The mission of the Port is to strengthen and diversify the economic base in East Clark County and further development of its industrial park is a significant step toward accomplishing this goal.”

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and will be matched with $2.5 million in local funds and $1.4 million in state funds.