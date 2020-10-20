Dodgers, Rays open the Fall Classic Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays open the World Series today in Arlington, Texas.

It’s a matchup of the top teams in each league, although the Dodgers and Rays each needed seven games to win their championship series.

Tyler Glasnow will be the Rays’ Game 1 starter, one day before Blake Snell takes the mound. Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in four postseason starts.

The Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw for the series opener. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA in four postseason starts, leaving him with an 11-12 record in his postseason career.

The Dodgers have home field advantage based on their regular-season winning percentage and will bat last in games 1, 2, 6, and 7.