Chiefs knock off Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs controlled time of possession in Buffalo on Monday while improving to 5-1 this season.

Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (heh-LEHR’) highlighted a Chiefs attack that gained 466 total yards in a 26-17 win over the Bills. Mahomes was 21 of 26 for 225 yards, including a pair of scoring strikes to Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see). Edwards-Helaire provided 161 of Kansas City’s 245 yards rushing.

Mahomes’ first scoring toss made him the fastest player with 90 career TD passes. Mahomes did it in his 37th game, three fewer than the old mark held by Dan Marino.

The 4-2 Bills managed just 206 yards in suffering their second straight loss. Josh Allen was 14 of 27 passing for 122 yards, two TDs and one interception.