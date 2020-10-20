Cardinals hammer Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It was a nice homecoming of sorts for quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals hammered the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 4-2.

Murray passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third in the Cardinals’ 38-10 dismantling of the Cowboys. The Dallas native misfired on eight of his first 11 passes and finished 9 of 24 for 188 yards. But Murray hit Christian Kirk in stride on an 80-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Murray also ran for 74 yards as Arizona won their second straight since losing two in a row.

Kingsbury picked up his first win in the Longhorn State since being fired by Texas Tech two years ago.

It was a tough night for Ezekiel Elliott, who set up the first two Arizona TDs with fumbles and finished with just 49 yards on 12 carries.

Andy Dalton also struggled for Dallas in his first start since replacing injured quarterback Dak Prescott, completing 34 or 54 passes for 266 yards and two interceptions. Dalton didn’t get the Cowboys into the end zone until his one-yard TD toss to Amari Cooper with 2:48 remaining.