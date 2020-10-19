Timbers draw, Sounders lose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes outshot the Seattle Sounders, but the teams settled for a scoreless draw and one point apiece. The last time Seattle was blanked was Sept. 23, in a 1-0 road loss against Portland. The Earthquakes meanwhile, haven’t scored in two of their last three contests. The teams played to a 0-0 stalemate on July 10 in the in the MLS is Back Tournament.

UNDATED (AP) — Teenager Christian Torres scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time to give LAFC a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers. Torres, a 16-year-old homegrown player, left-footed a shot that Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark couldn’t get to. Jeremy Ebobisse scored early in the second half for the Timbers, who continued to wrestle for the top spot in the Western Conference standings with the Seattle Sounders, who were playing later against San Jose.