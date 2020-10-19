Listen: Goldendale City Council 10 19 2020

The Goldendale City Council met Monday, October 19 for the first time in a month, since the last scheduled meeting two weeks ago had to be cancelled due to an Internet failure. The bulk of the meeting was devoted to a presentation on the KVH hospital bond on ballot for the November election. Leslie Hiebert, CEO, told the council that following the failure of last year’s bond, this one has been trimmed by about one third. If passed, the hospital would gain an upgrade to the surgical center, which was last modified more than 50 years ago, as well as new acute care quarters and space for 15 long-term care beds. There are currently no long-term care facilities in Klickitat County – no nursing homes and no assisted living facilities.

“Right now, the current bond that gets paid off in December is about 44 cents per thousand,” Hiebert said, “and it will be about 67 cents per thousand for the proposed project, so it’s about an increase of $3.83 per month on a $200,000 house.”

That prompted Councilor Kevin Feiock to say “I don’t think the cost of a Big Mac is worth putting someone through a ride to Portland or Yakima or wherever they may be shipped off to.”

He noted that his roommate had to take one of those trips to Portland and it contributed significantly to a total hospital bill of over $100,000.

In other items, City Administrator Larry Bellamy made brief presentation on a proposed preliminary budget that he said would be based on the current budget with no big changes.

And Mayor Canon reminded people that there were no organized activities for Halloween this year, including no Trunk or Treat, and urged extra safety precautions for kids who ventured out for trick-or-treating.

That prompted Councilor Loren Meagher to wonder if the city could come up with an something on resident’s doors, making it clear whether or not they’re receptive “to the kids stopping and doing their Halloween traditions.”

Whether it would be something as simple as turning off the porch light for those who don’t want contact or some other indicator, the council seemed receptive to figuring out an idea to provide clarity to those venturing out.

