Race into NASCAR’s championship round begins at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The path to the NASCAR championship finale begins Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the first of three races in the title-setting third round.

The next two stops are Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate oval like Kansas, then half-mile Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s shortest and oldest active track.

At stake are four slots in the winner-take-all Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are the two favorites to race for the championship. The two have combined for 16 wins in 32 races this season and have enough points that it would likely take some sort of sudden collapse to keep the favorites from advancing to the finale.

Six other drivers are vying for a slot in the finale.