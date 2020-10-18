Braves and Dodgers set for Game 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the National League Championship Series in 15 seasons.

Ian Anderson gets the ball Sunday night for the Braves, who are looking to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead. If Tony Gonsolin goes for the Dodgers, it will be the first winner-take-all postseason game started by two rookies.

The Dodgers forced the deciding game Saturday with a second straight victory, 3-1. Hours later, Tampa Bay beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

The Rays clinched their second trip to the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Astros. Rays rookie sensation Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) hit his seventh home run of the postseason and was chosen as the ALCS MVP.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic is Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Ace Tyler Glasnow is lined up to start the opener for the Rays against the winner of the Braves-Dodgers game.