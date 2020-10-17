Game 7 in ALCS, Game 6 in NLCS Dodgers force Game 6

UNDATED (AP) — The American League Championship Series will be decided Saturday night, after the Houston Astros forced a Game 7 by beating the Tampa Bay Rays for the third straight day.

The Astros are now one win from their third World Series in four seasons. They’re hoping to join the Boston Red Sox as the only teams to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series.

The Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from their second trip to the World Series, just as they have been since Wednesday when they had a 3-0 series lead. That means they’re also one loss away from matching the worst playoff collapse in 116 years of postseason baseball, when the Yankees blew a similar lead against Boston in the 2004 World Series.

Charlie Morton will start Game 7 for the Rays against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. They’ll share the mound in an elimination game for the first time since doing so as teammates in 2017. McCullers started and Morton closed for the Astros in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers try again to avoid elimination when they face the Atlanta Braves Saturday afternoon in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers are now down three games to two after beating the Braves 7-3 in Game 5.

Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) starts for Los Angeles against Max Fried (freed) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. They met in the opener and both gave up one run before Atlanta scored four times in the ninth inning for a 5-1 victory.

The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999. The Dodgers haven’t won the title since 1988.