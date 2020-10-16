Russell Wilson, MVP?

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson is quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and one of the clear leaders in the MVP conversation through the first quarter of the season. Wilson is playing possibly the finest football of his career leading the 5-0 Seahawks to their best start in franchise history and finding ways to cover up for the flaws of an imperfect team. Wilson is now in his ninth season and in the prime of his career. He has been provided the tools to fully emerge into the elite category of QBs. He has 19 TD passes in five games as Seattle enters its bye this week.