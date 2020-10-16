MLB Playoff Update from 10/15

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will try tonight to clinch their first trip to the World Series since 1999. They take a 3-1 lead over the Dodgers into Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Ji-Man Choi and the Rays will try for the third day in a row to reach the World Series. A pair of losses to Houston has narrowed Tampa Bay’s lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2 at Petco Park in San Diego. Game 6 will be a rematch of the opener when Blake Snell pitched the Rays past Framber Valdéz and the Astros 2-1.

