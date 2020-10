SANDY, Utah (AP) — Douglas Martínez scored his first MLS goal, Damir Kreilach added a goal and Real Salt Lake beat the Portland Timbers 2-1, snapping a three-game losing streak. Portland had its five-game win streak snapped, lsoign for the first time since Sept. 13. Bill Tuiloma’s header off a free kick by Diego Valeri capped the scoring in the 77th minute for the Timbers.