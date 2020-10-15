MLB Playoff Update from 10/14

MLB-NLCS

Kershaw could start Game 4 for Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 4 of the NL Championship Series Thursday night if his back continues to improve.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start because of back spasms, and manager Dave Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta Wednesday night. Los Angeles stormed to a 15-3 victory that cut its series deficit to 2-1.

The Braves will start rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson, who has just seven professional starts and none in the postseason. He hasn’t pitched since the regular-season finale Sept. 27.

MLB-ALCS

Game 5 pitchers TBD

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With their season on the line for a second straight night, the Astros aren’t sure who will pitch Game 5 of their AL Championship Series against Tampa Bay. Veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) delivered six gutsy innings in a 4-3 Game 4 victory for Houston’s first win of the series, and usual No. 5 starter Cristian Javier followed Greinke by throwing 35 pitches over two-plus innings.

A bullpen game seems likely, and the Rays may counter with a similar strategy after using only Jose Alvarado and Aaron Slegers out of the bullpen last night in Game 4. Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo, Peter Fairbanks and the rest of their deep, vaunted relief corps should be rested.

Tampa Bay remains one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history, while Houston is trying to match the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.