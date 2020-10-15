Medicare open enrollment begins today: Changes are coming and help is available

(Salem) – People with Medicare have until Dec. 7 to make changes to their health plans and prescription drug coverage to meet their health care needs for 2021. Medicare’s open enrollment period for 2021 benefits started today.

There are several changes for the 2021 plan year. They are:

29 prescription drug plans

More than 100 Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, including a new Medicare Medical Savings Account MA option, available in all Oregon counties

Part D senior savings model for diabetic supplies

Acupuncture, telehealth, and other virtual services

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients can enroll in Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

Visit Medicare.gov/Plan-Compare to find 2021 health and drug plans, compare coverage options, or estimate Medicare costs. For more details, check out the 2021 Medicare and You book or Medicare.gov.

The Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is available to help beneficiaries understand their options. To find free, local Medicare counseling help, go to dcbspage.org/SHIBALOCAL or call 800-722-4134 (toll-free) to speak to a state-certified Medicare counselor.

SHIBA counselors can help Oregonians navigate the Medicare.gov Plan Finder tool to enter prescriptions and compare the cost and benefits of individual drug plans, provide enrollment guidance, and answer any other questions related to Medicare benefits. All of these services are available remotely statewide to ensure the safety of both clients and counselors.

Find local help by calling 800-722-4134 (toll-free) or visiting SHIBA.Oregon.gov.

