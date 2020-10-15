Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway’s coronavirus-shortened season is getting an awards process that reflects this tumultuous year — incomplete, seemingly unfair and filled with loss. Nominations for the Tony Awards will be announced Thursday with just 18 eligible plays and musicals making the cut, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. One category — best musical revival — has no eligible shows at all. Nominations will have to come from 10 new plays, four new musicals and four play revivals. Two high profile shows — “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “David Byrne’s American Utopia” — did not accommodate Tony voters and so are ineligible.