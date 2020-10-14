Titans hammer Bills to move to 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have won a battle of unbeatens.

The Titans showed no rust after a two-week layoff caused by two dozen positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, cruising to a 42-16 win over the Bills.

Derrick Henry ran for a pair of touchdowns and had a scoring grab for the 4-0 Titans. Ryan Tannehill rushed 10 yards for a touchdown and completed 21 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and three TDs. Tannehill wasn’t intercepted or sacked.

Henry finished with 57 yards on the ground in addition to his three touchdowns.

Josh Allen threw for 263 yards and two scores but was picked off twice as the Bills fell to 4-1.