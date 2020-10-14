MLB Playoff update from 10/13

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays try for a four-game sweep of defending AL champion Houston tonight in the American League Championship Series. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is expected to pitch for the first time since starting on two days’ rest in Tampa Bay’s AL Division Series Game 5 win over the Yankees. The 6-foot-8 Glasnow delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory, throwing 37 pitches. He’ll pitch in AL Championship Series Game 4 against Houston on four days’ rest. Glasnow will face right-hander Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee).

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With their rotation in flux, the Los Angeles Dodgers turn to 24-year-old playoff veteran Julio Urías in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series as they try to climb out of a 2-0 hole against Atlanta. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start yesterday due to back spasms. The team still expects he’ll be able to pitch later in the series, but it will be Urías in Game 3 against Braves rookie Kyle Wright. Urías was the winner in relief in the Game 3 clincher last Thursday against San Diego during the Division Series. He allowed only one hit and an unearned run over five innings. Wright threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his postseason debut in the clinching Game 3 of the NLDS against Miami.