Saints shock Chargers in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was another heart-breaking loss for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will Lutz nailed a 36-yard field goal with 5:08 left in overtime before New Orleans stopped Chargers receiver Mike Williams just short on fourth down to preserve a 30-27 victory.

The Chargers blew a 17-point lead for the second straight game and dropped to 1-4.

Herbert’s fourth touchdown pass of the game was a 64-yarder to Michael Williams that gave Los Angeles a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter. But the 3-2 Saints tied it on Taysom Hill’s 9-yard run with 52 seconds left in regulation.

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley missed an extra point and had a chance to end it with a field goal, but his 50-yard kick clanged off the right upright as the fourth quarter expired.

Saints QB Drew Brees rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and hit tight end Jared Cook for a 41-yard score.