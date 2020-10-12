Seahawks win streak hits 5

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson capped a 94-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds left, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-26. Seattle improved to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history with Wilson providing some more prime-time magic and yet another late-game comeback. Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 217 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn’t his best performance but he made the key throws late when needed. Kirk Cousins was 27 of 39 for 249 yards and two second-half TD passes to Adam Thielen.