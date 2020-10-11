Washington Baseball Program on Probation

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s baseball program has been placed on probation for one year after the NCAA ruled the school had committed recruiting violations by paying for the travel of parents accompanying prospects on official visits. Washington will also be fined $5,000 and have its official visits for the 2020-21 academic year reduced from 25 to 18. Washington self-reported the violations in early 2019 to the NCAA. The school found the baseball program had impermissibly arranged for and paid $7,795 in airfare for 23 parents of 14 prospects.