No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans, Jets to work in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams are getting back into their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29. The Patriots had worked remotely the past three days.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

In other NFL news:

— The Jaguars will be without their best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday. Defensive end Josh Allen was downgraded to out.

— The 49ers say defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah and cornerback K’Waun Williams have been placed on injured reserve. Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral, while Williams is expected back later this season from injuries to his knee and hip.

— Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the Jets Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo.