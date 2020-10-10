Rays to face Yankee’s in ALCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 seasons, after eliminating the Yankees in a tight 2-1 contest last night. Mike Brosseau homered off New York’s flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning. The Rays will stay in San Diego to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series, which starts Sunday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 40 through Thursday. Players did not have positive tests in 48 of the previous 49 days. There were no positive tests among 8,096 samples collected in the week. MLB has collected 164,117 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.06%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.