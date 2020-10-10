Lightning won Cup, but lost more

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup and lost a lot on Day 1 of NHL free agency. The Lightning simply could not afford to keep defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, center Tyler Johnson and center Carter Verhaeghe. Johnson was put on waivers while Shattenkirk and Verhaeghe left the Lighting as free agents Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced teams to make tough choices because they don’t know when fans will be in the stands to generate revenue needed to pay the bills with a flat salary cap.