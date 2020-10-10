LeBron drops 40, can’t beat Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James was trying to do everything it took to knock out the Miami Heat and deliver the Lakers a championship, but he needed one more chance. He couldn’t get it. James finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but had to give up the ball and couldn’t get it back on the Lakers’ possession in the final seconds of a 111-108 loss on Friday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Game 6 is Sunday.

BEIJING (AP) — Basketball fans in Beijing are cheering national broadcaster CCTV’s decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games after a year-long absence brought on by a dispute over politics in Hong Kong. CCTV aired Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat on Saturday, the first time the league appeared on the network since the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.