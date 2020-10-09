MLB Playoff notes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees tonight, while Tyler Glasnow starts for the Rays, as New York and Tampa Bay settle their division series. Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres bashed impressive home runs as the Yankees evened the series with a 5-1 victory last night. The winner will play Houston in the AL Championship Series, after the Astros eliminated the Oakland Athletics last night in an 11-6 decision.

NEW YORK (AP) — The teams for the National League Division Series are set. The Atlanta Braves closed out the Miami Marlins in three games in their best-of-five NL series last night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Diego Padres in a sweep. The Braves and Dodgers will meet for the National League pennant in Arlington, Texas, in a best-of-seven series starting Monday.