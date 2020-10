LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The trophy ceremony plans are getting finalized. Boxes are being shipped out of the NBA bubble in advance of the season’s conclusion. For LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the stage is set. The NBA Finals could end on Friday night, with James and the Lakers going into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. The Heat are simply looking for a way to extend this matchup into a Game 6 that would be played on Sunday.