Seahawks get Snacks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed former All-Pro Damon “Snacks” Harrison to their practice squad. He could potentially make his debut as early as this week against Minnesota. The move could be a strong one by Seattle, which added another option to a defensive tackle rotation that already includes starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed. Harrison is in his ninth season. He was an All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants, and spent parts of the past two seasons with Detroit, where he played in 25 of 26 games.