Homers fly in playoffs, Atlanta arms dominate

UNDATED (AP) — Maybe it’s the Southern California air or the atmosphere indoors in Texas, but the ball is really flying this postseason.

With Giancarlo Stanton, Chad Pinder, Travis d’Arnaud and others powering up, there have been 82 home runs in 28 playoff games this year through Wednesday. That average of 2.93 homers per postseason game tops the regular-season mark of 2.5.

All four of the best-of-five division series could be decided today.

First up, the Atlanta Braves try to reach the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001 when they face the Marlins in Game 3. Kyle Wright will make his postseason debut when he starts against Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez. With last night’s 2-0 victory, Atlanta pitchers have now thrown three shutouts in four games during this postseason.

The Athletics and Astros combined to connect seven times yesterday, as the A’s avoided a sweep with a 9-7 win. Houston will make another attempt to advance to its fourth consecutive ALCS in Game 4 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Even with Giancarlo Stanton setting postseason records for power, the New York Yankees face elimination in Game 4 of their AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay. Stanton went deep again Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss, becoming the first player with a home run in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason. The slugger has six homers and 13 RBIs in those five games. Daniel Murphy holds the major league mark with home runs in six straight playoff games for the Mets in 2015.

Cody Bellinger and the NL West champion Dodgers can sweep San Diego in Game 3 and advance to the NL Championship Series for the fourth time in five seasons. Los Angeles barely held on for a 6-5 victory Wednesday night in a tense ninth inning when Joe Kelly retired Eric Hosmer on a game-ending grounder with the bases loaded. But the Dodgers now have questions about their closer after Kenley Jansen’s velocity diminished during a shaky outing. Jansen gave up two runs and was pulled for Kelly with two outs.