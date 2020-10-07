Lakers take 3-1 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have given themselves three chances to win their first NBA championship in a decade.

Anthony Davis drained a game-clinching, 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left as the Lakers downed the Miami Heat, 102-96 to take a three-games-to-one lead in the Finals. The long bucket made it 100-91, starting the celebration that took the Lakers all night to earn.

LeBron James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in helping L.A. bounce back from Sunday’s 115-104 loss to Miami. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Danny Green added 10 for the Lakers, who didn’t trail at any point in the final 20-plus minutes.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points for Miami, which got 21 from Tyler Herro and 17 from Duncan Robinson. Bam Adebayo delivered 15 points in his first game since missing two straight with a neck injury.

The Lakers can wrap up the series on Friday.