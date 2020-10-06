Young Yankee starts…Dodgers start Buehler…Braves back

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prized rookie Deivi García is set to become the youngest Yankees pitcher to make a postseason start in Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay. New York won the opener 9-3 on Monday. The 21-year-old García made his major league debut Aug. 30 and went 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six regular-season starts. He’ll surpass Hall of Famer Whitey Ford, who was nearly 22 when he started Game 4 of the 1950 World Series against the Phillies, as the youngest postseason starter for New York. Tyler Glasnow goes for the AL East champion Rays.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros look to grab a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Division Series against AL West champion Oakland. Correa homered twice and drove in four runs to power the Astros to a 10-5 victory at Dodger Stadium in Game 1.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dodgers will start right-hander Walker Buehler in tonight’s opener of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres in Arlington, Texas, with left-hander Clayton Kershaw set for Game 2. Buehler has been dealing with a troublesome blister.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Braves are back in the NL Division Series for a third straight year but haven’t advanced to the NL Championship Series since 2001. They’re hoping they can hold off the upstart Marlins, who have never lost a postseason series. Max Fried starts this afternoon’s opener for Atlanta in Houston against Sandy Alcantara.

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins announced on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ends speculation that coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa.