Sheriff’s Office Investigating Weekend Homicide in Gervais Area

On October 3rd, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Matheny Road NE and Wheatland Road NE, in rural Gervais, on a report of an unconscious male located on the side of the roadway. Deputies and medics arrived and confirmed the male was deceased and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit responded to investigate.

The victim has been identified as Francisco Javier Hernandez-Melo, 28, of Salem. On October 4th, 2020, an autopsy was performed, determining the manner of death to have been homicide caused by gunshot wounds.

Detectives are continuing to follow investigative leads are asking anyone with information to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tip-line at 503-540-8079 or to submit a tip using the MCSOIntheKnow app.

Due to this being an active investigation, no additional information is available for release at this time.