Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker take over as CMA Awards hosts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music when they co-host this year’s CMA Awards in November. McEntire is a veteran of awards show hosting, while Rucker will be a first-time host when the show airs on Nov. 11 on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee. McEntire said they both love to laugh and will add their own sense of humor to the show. Rucker said that early in his country music career he thought it would be a dream gig to host the CMA Awards.